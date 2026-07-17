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Home / Jalandhar / BLOs’ door-to-door drive extended till Aug 3 under revised SIR schedule in Kapurthala

BLOs’ door-to-door drive extended till Aug 3 under revised SIR schedule in Kapurthala

DC urges voters to cooperate, verify electoral details

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Ashok Kaura
Kapurthala, Updated At : 03:28 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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A booth-level officer distributes enumeration forms among residents in Kapurthala.
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District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Akash Bansal on Thursday said that the Election Commission of India had revised the schedule for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Punjab.

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Sharing details of the revised programme, Bansal said the door-to-door verification of electors by booth-level officers (BLOs), which commenced on June 25, will now continue until August 3. The draft electoral roll will be published on August 13.

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He further informed that electors can file claims and objections from August 13 to September 12. The process of issuing notices and disposing of claims and objections will continue until October 8, while the final electoral roll will be published on October 12.

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Appealing to all eligible voters, the District Election Officer urged them to extend cooperation to the BLOs during the house-to-house verification drive and ensure that their particulars in the electoral roll were accurate, complete and up to date. He also encouraged citizens to submit claims or objections within the stipulated period so that the electoral roll remains comprehensive, accurate and error-free.

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