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Home / Jalandhar / BLOs to conduct door-to-door verification in Hoshiarpur from June 25: DC

BLOs to conduct door-to-door verification in Hoshiarpur from June 25: DC

District Election Officer meets political parties and reviews preparations

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Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 07:58 PM May 18, 2026 IST
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District Election Officer-cum-DC Aashika Jain on Sunday held a meeting with representatives of various political parties to review preparations for the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls being launched in Punjab by the Election Commission of India.

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She said as per the schedule issued by the Election Commission, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct door-to-door visits from June 25 to July 24 to get prescribed forms filled by voters across the district.

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The Deputy Commissioner clarified that filling the forms provided by BLOs would be mandatory for all voters under the SIR process.

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Aashika Jain further stated that training of BLOs and other preparatory work would be completed between June 15 and June 24. Under the pre-SIR mapping exercise, mapping of 11,14,487 voters out of the district’s total 12,68,522 voters has already been completed, covering 87.86 per cent of the electorate.

She said rationalisation of polling stations would be completed by July 24, while the draft voter list would be published on July 31. Claims and objections regarding the electoral rolls can be submitted from July 31 to August 30, and their disposal will be completed by September 28. The final voter list will be published on October 1.

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The District Election Officer appealed to all political parties to cooperate with the administration in ensuring the successful and transparent completion of the campaign and to appoint booth-level agents while motivating voters to provide necessary documents on time.

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