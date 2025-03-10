Bodies of youth, girl found in Sultanpur Lodhi

Mystery shrouds the death of a youth and a girl whose bodies were found in the Kali Bein at Sultanpur Lodhi on Friday morning. The duo hail from the Adalat Chakk village in Sultanpur Lodhi and were relatives. While the deceased youth was 24-year old, the girl was 19. They had been missing for two days before their bodies were found.

The body of the duo was found in the Kali Bein behind Gurdwara Santh Ghat at Sultanpur Lodhi. The police said as per the post mortem report, their death was due to drowning.

The police said while the deceased were in a relationship, there was reportedly no opposition from their families.

SHO of the Sultanpur Lodhi Hargurdev Singh said, "They hail from a migrant family of Bihar, but had been living in Punjab for long and have their own house."