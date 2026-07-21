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Home / Jalandhar / Body found decomposed at Phagwara Civil Hospital mortuary, kin cry foul

Body found decomposed at Phagwara Civil Hospital mortuary, kin cry foul

SMO sets up 2-member inquiry committee

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Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 11:34 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Allegations of negligence have been levelled against the Civil Hospital, Phagwara, after the family of a deceased man claimed that his body was found in a severely decomposed condition when they arrived to collect it from the hospital mortuary.

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The family has sought a high-level inquiry into the incident and demanded strict action against those responsible. However, the hospital authorities have denied the allegations.

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According to the family, Uday Yadav, an employee at the Food Corporation of India godown in Phagwara, died on July 17 after his health reportedly deteriorated while at work. Relatives suspect he suffered a cardiac arrest. As his family members were travelling from Varanasi, the body was kept in the Civil Hospital mortuary.

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When the relatives arrived at the hospital on Sunday to receive the body, they alleged that it had decomposed extensively, making identification difficult. The family claimed that the mortuary’s refrigeration system was not functioning properly and that the body had not been preserved adequately.

They further alleged that despite bringing the matter to the notice of hospital staff, no timely corrective measures were taken.

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According to the family, doctors and hospital employees attributed the body’s condition to extreme weather conditions, an explanation the relatives rejected.

The incident sparked outrage among the deceased’s family members and co-workers at the FCI godown, who accused the hospital administration of negligence in handling the body. They alleged that had the mortuary refrigeration system been functioning properly, the body would not have deteriorated to such an extent. The family has demanded a probe by the government and senior Health Department officials.

Responding to the allegations, the Civil Hospital administration denied any lapse on its part and maintained that the accusations were unfounded.

Senior Medical Officer (SMO) Dr Simardeep Kaur told The Tribune on Sunday that a two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), comprising Dr Naresh Kundra and Dr Chamandeep, had been constituted to investigate the matter.

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