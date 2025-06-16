DT
Home / Jalandhar / Body of Jalandhar industrialist’s daughter-in-law recovered from Beas river after 2-day search

Sonam, the daughter-in-law of Naresh Tiwari, allegedly took her own life due to mental health issues following a recent medical diagnosis
Aparna Banerji
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 07:46 PM Jun 16, 2025 IST
Sonam Tiwari.
The body of Sonam Tiwari, a 39-year-old woman from Jalandhar, was found in the Beas river near Goindwal Sahib on Monday, two days after she went missing. Sonam, the daughter-in-law of renowned Jalandhar industrialist Naresh Tiwari, allegedly took her own life due to mental health issues following a recent medical diagnosis.

According to the police, Sonam had gone to the Beas River on Saturday evening with a friend to conduct an “upaay” (cure) ceremony for her medical condition, which included a brain cyst. She asked her friend to wait near their vehicle while she went to the riverbank to perform the ritual. However, she jumped into the river due to mental stress, and her friend could not find her despite searching for a long time.

Sonam’s family had been searching for her since Saturday and had posted messages on social media asking for information about her whereabouts. A massive search operation was launched, and a team of divers finally found her body near Goindwal Sahib on Monday afternoon.

Arjun Singh, SHO of the Talwandi Chaudhrian police station, said, “According to the family, Sonam was under acute mental stress due to her medical condition and plunged into the river. Her body was found between 2 and 3 pm today. Proceedings have been initiated under Section 174 of the IPC (BNS 208). The postmortem examination will be conducted on Tuesday morning.”

Navdeep Tiwari, Sonam’s brother-in-law, confirmed that she had been under immense stress due to her recent medical diagnosis. “She had gone to the river with her friend, and after she went missing, we found her slippers near the river. We surmised that she had taken a dire step,” he said.

The police stated that neither Sonam’s in-laws nor her parental family had pressed charges against anyone. The postmortem will be conducted at Civil Hospital in Kapurthala on Tuesday morning.

