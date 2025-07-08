DT
Body of kabaddi player found in room at Punjab police station premises after 3 days

Body of kabaddi player found in room at Punjab police station premises after 3 days

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Gurbhej Singh, also known as 'Bheja'
Ashok Kaura
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 01:33 PM Jul 08, 2025 IST
A decomposed body of a young man was discovered late Sunday night in an unused upper room at Shahkot police station premises.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Gurbhej Singh, also known as "Bheja," a resident of Bajwakalan village and a former kabaddi player who had been informally assisting at the station for the past few months, providing tea and water to staff.

According to family members, Gurbhej had left for the police station on Friday, as per his routine, but failed to return home that evening.

Despite efforts by his family to trace his whereabouts, no clue emerged for the next three days. The deceased went to attend a village fair after informing police personnel stationed at Shahkot.

The mystery unraveled on Sunday night when a foul odour began to spread through the premises. Upon investigation, police officers discovered Gurbhej’s severely decomposed body lying in a room on the roof of the station.

DSP Shahkot Onkar Singh Brar said the police immediately took possession of the body and sent it to the government hospital in Nakodar for a post-mortem examination.

Following the autopsy, the body was handed over to the family for the last rites. The funeral, held on Monday, was attended by a large number of villagers and police personnel alike, reflecting the emotional impact of the tragedy.

DIG Jalandhar Naveen Singla confirmed the death and said preliminary signs suggest the possibility that Gurbhej may have died due to a bite from a poisonous insect or animal.

"The area where the body was found is rarely accessed by our staff," the DIG noted. "Gurbhej was a strong, athletic young man and a good kabaddi player. We always tried to support him. The exact cause of death will be confirmed once the post-mortem report is available."

