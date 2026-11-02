Body of missing youth recovered from Bein river

The recovery of the body of an 18-year-old youth from the Bein river along the Sultanpur Lodhi-Bhusowal road near Gurdwara Sri Ber Sahib has sent shockwaves in the area.

The deceased was identified as Pradeep Singh, son of Hardeep Singh, a resident of Bhago Araiyan village.

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He had reportedly been missing for the past few days.

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According to available information, Pradeep Singh had gone missing from his home nearly two weeks ago. It is alleged that before his disappearance, he was held captive and assaulted, while serious allegations were also levelled against him. Following the incident, he reportedly went missing.

In connection with the case, the Sultanpur Lodhi police have registered a case against four persons under relevant legal provisions relating to abetment to suicide, based on a statement given by the victim’s grandfather. Police teams are conducting raids at various locations to apprehend the accused.

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After receiving information about the recovery of the body, a police team reached the spot, took the body into custody and initiated investigation.

The incident has raised several questions about what happened to the young man before his disappearance and the circumstances that led to his death. The exact cause of the death and the sequence of events are yet to be established. Further details are expected to emerge following the investigation and the post-mortem examination.