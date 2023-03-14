Body writes to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over fleecing of patients

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, March 13

The members of a city-based social organisation, Royal Club, in a letter addressed to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, have complained about the fleecing of patients by a few private hospitals. They have demanded that the cost of treatment and various facilities and tests at private hospitals be fixed by the government.

The members have also submitted a memorandum in this regard to the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner. Suraj Birdi, the general secretary of the organisation, said if the rates of crops and other facilities could be fixed then why not the same for private hospitals? He said that fleecing of patients by private hospitals had been going unabated in the district. He claimed that no action is being taken against the erring hospitals.

He added that a number of private hospitals have been charging Rs 5,000 to 10,000 and even more as the daily rent of a room.

“Moreover, prescribed medicines are available only in their pharmacies and not anywhere else due to which, patients are forced to purchase the same from there only,” Birdi said, adding that only after the government fixes the rates of examination, tests, scans, X-ray at private hospitals, the health facilities in the district could improve.