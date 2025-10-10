DT
Home / Jalandhar / Bodybuilder Varinder Ghuman cremated in Jalandhar

Bodybuilder Varinder Ghuman cremated in Jalandhar

Known as a 'vegetarian bodybuilder', he was passionate about fitness and regularly shared his workout videos on social media

PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:01 PM Oct 10, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Family members of Varinder Ghumman at the cremation ground in Jalandhar on Friday. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh
The mortal remains of professional bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman, who passed away on Thursday, were consigned to flames in Jalandhar on Friday.

A large number of mourners, including politicians and artists, attended the cremation at Model Town in Jalandhar.

Ghuman, who had gone to a private hospital in Amritsar after experiencing shoulder pain, suffered heart attack there on Thursday evening, his family said.

He had worked with Salman Khan in the film ‘Tiger 3’ and other Hindi films. Ghuman won the Mr India title in 2009 and secured second place in the Mr Asia pageant.

A native of Gurdaspur, he was currently residing in Jalandhar, where he also owned a gym. Known as a “vegetarian bodybuilder”, he was passionate about fitness and regularly shared his workout videos on Instagram.

