Bodybuilder Varinder Ghuman cremated in Jalandhar

The mortal remains of professional bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman, who passed away on Thursday, were consigned to flames in Jalandhar on Friday.

Advertisement

A large number of mourners, including politicians and artists, attended the cremation at Model Town in Jalandhar.

Advertisement

Also Read: Actor-bodybuilder Varinder Ghuman dies of cardiac arrest at 42

Advertisement

Also Read: What led to famed bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman’s untimely demise?

Ghuman, who had gone to a private hospital in Amritsar after experiencing shoulder pain, suffered heart attack there on Thursday evening, his family said.

Advertisement

He had worked with Salman Khan in the film ‘Tiger 3’ and other Hindi films. Ghuman won the Mr India title in 2009 and secured second place in the Mr Asia pageant.

A native of Gurdaspur, he was currently residing in Jalandhar, where he also owned a gym. Known as a “vegetarian bodybuilder”, he was passionate about fitness and regularly shared his workout videos on Instagram.