Bodybuilders win 15 medals at world meet

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 6

Six Indian athletes four of which belong to Punjab and two Himachal Pradesh won as many as 15 medals in the world bodybuilding championship which was held in Singapore on April 3. The championship was organised by the Fitness International Federation (FIF) under the aegis of its world president Dennis Tew and Athlete Director Manvir Mander and team.

Divulging details, Kapurthala-based Harminder Dulowal, FIF India president under whose guidance the Indian team participated said every year this championship was held to invite youngsters or athletes interested in making their career in bodybuilding.

He said various bodybuilding events were held under different categories in which six Indian athletes won 15 medals. He said a total of five gold medals, seven silver and three bronze medals were won. “The athletes who won the medals are Ankush, Bhupinder Singh, Deepak and Karan, all from Punjab, while Dilip Dauji and Sushil Kumar belong to Himachal Pradesh,” he added.

Dulowal further said he’s training youngsters hard for such championships. He said he had so far trained over 200 international-level athletes, both men and women bodybuilders. He said he himself had earned a number of titles, including Mr World South Africa, Muscle War Singapore 2017 and Mr Asia 2018. Besides, he is also a certified judge at the FIF International and WFF International championships.