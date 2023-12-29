‘Bolero gang’ busted, 3 arrested

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 28

The city police claimed to have busted the notorious “Bolero gang” and arrested three of its members.

Suspects habitual offenders: Cop Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma said the suspects were habitual offenders as cases under various sections were registered already against them. A case under Sections 379-B, 34 and 411 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against them. Further investigations were on in the matter. Gang behind several snatchings, robberies The gang is believed to be behind a spate of snatching and robbery incidents in the recent days. It specifically targeted residents on bicycles and motorcycles during late night and early morning hours.

The gang is believed to be behind a spate of snatching and robbery incidents in the recent days. It specifically targeted residents on bicycles and motorcycles during late night and early morning hours.

Those arrested have been identified as Gursharan Singh, alias Golu, Sunil Kumar, alias Sheelu, and Lovepreet Singh, alias Love, all residents of Waryana village in Jalandhar. One of the gang members, Vishal, is absconding.

The operation, led by Crime Branch in charge Harinder Singh, resulted in the arrest of the suspects. The police recovered 15 mobile phones and a Bolero car, bearing registration number PB08-EG-8147, from their possession. The car is believed to be used in committing crimes.

The Crime Branch team was patrolling near Sabzi Mandi. Acting on a tip-off, it laid a naka in the Shiv Nagar area and arrested the suspects near the railway crossing.

Commissioner of Police Swapan Sharma said the suspects were habitual offenders as cases under various sections were registered already against them. A case under Sections 379-B, 34 and 411 of the IPC had been registered against them. Further investigations were on into the matter.

CP Sharma said with the arrest of the suspects, the police had reportedly solved 20 cases of snatching and robbery. Their involvement in more cases would be probed. He said efforts were on to apprehend the absconding gang member.