DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Bollywood stars Geeta Basra and Raj Kundra grace LPU freshers’ fest

Bollywood stars Geeta Basra and Raj Kundra grace LPU freshers’ fest

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:33 AM Aug 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Geeta Basra, Raj Kundra and others during the freshers’ fest at LPU.
Advertisement

Cheers and applause filled the air at Lovely Professional University as Bollywood actress Geeta Basra and Indian actor Raj Kundra stepped onto the stage before an enthusiastic gathering of students.

Advertisement

Their presence transformed the campus into a scene of celebration, with dancing, cheering and light-hearted moments shared with the guests.

Dr Rashmi Mittal, Pro-Chancellor of LPU, and Vice-Chancellor Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu welcomed and honoured the guests, while students responded with resounding excitement. The duo engaged warmly with the young audience, offering encouraging words and joining wholeheartedly in the celebratory spirit.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Geeta Basra urged students, especially young women, to embrace opportunities fearlessly and to never let personal milestones halt their aspirations. Raj Kundra echoed this sentiment, reminding them that growth knows no limits: “As long as you breathe, life continues to offer possibilities. Keep giving your best, because there is never an end to what you can achieve.” His words drew loud applause across the hall.

The visit also featured the trailer of their upcoming film Mehar, which was met with enthusiastic cheers from the audience. The festivities concluded on a high note, leaving students inspired by both the cinematic glimpse and the uplifting exchange with the duo.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts