Bollywood stars Geeta Basra and Raj Kundra grace LPU freshers’ fest

Cheers and applause filled the air at Lovely Professional University as Bollywood actress Geeta Basra and Indian actor Raj Kundra stepped onto the stage before an enthusiastic gathering of students.

Their presence transformed the campus into a scene of celebration, with dancing, cheering and light-hearted moments shared with the guests.

Dr Rashmi Mittal, Pro-Chancellor of LPU, and Vice-Chancellor Dr Jaspal Singh Sandhu welcomed and honoured the guests, while students responded with resounding excitement. The duo engaged warmly with the young audience, offering encouraging words and joining wholeheartedly in the celebratory spirit.

Addressing the gathering, Geeta Basra urged students, especially young women, to embrace opportunities fearlessly and to never let personal milestones halt their aspirations. Raj Kundra echoed this sentiment, reminding them that growth knows no limits: “As long as you breathe, life continues to offer possibilities. Keep giving your best, because there is never an end to what you can achieve.” His words drew loud applause across the hall.

The visit also featured the trailer of their upcoming film Mehar, which was met with enthusiastic cheers from the audience. The festivities concluded on a high note, leaving students inspired by both the cinematic glimpse and the uplifting exchange with the duo.