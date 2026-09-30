Bomb threat ahead of Amit Shah’s Jalandhar rally, security agencies on high alert

Hours ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Jalandhar, a bomb threat has reportedly been issued in connection with his rally scheduled in the city on Wednesday, putting security agencies on high alert.

Several private schools in Jalandhar reportedly received a threat email warning of IED bombs at multiple sites in the city.

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The email, received at 7.07 am, allegedly threatened bomb blasts at a school, Devi Talab Mandir, the court and an office.

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Jalandhar and its adjoining areas have received several such bomb threats in the past some time.

Days ago, threats of IED blasts were also reportedly issued against BJP offices and private schools in Panchkula, among other places, ahead of Shah’s rally.

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Hoardings directed at the Home Minister were also put up at several places across Jalandhar on Wednesday morning.

Shah is scheduled to address a gathering in Jalandhar today to mark the culmination of the BJP’s ongoing anti-drug yatras. Four such yatras, launched from different parts of Punjab, will converge in Jalandhar.

The Home Minister is also scheduled to meet families affected by drug abuse in the state.

Security agencies are investigating the latest threat and verifying the contents and origin of the email.