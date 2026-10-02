Bomb threat triggers search in Phagwara

A measured response by the civil administration and the police prevented any situation of unnecessary panic at the SDM Office in Phagwara for which a bomb threat had been issued via an email on Wednesday ahead of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

SDM Navjot Sharma and Phagwara SP Major Singh ensured that the situation was handled with caution rather than alarm. The threat came through an email received at the official email address of the SDM office, shortly before the scheduled visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Jalandhar on Wednesday morning. The message claimed that the SDM office and other locations could be targeted. Taking the threat seriously, the police immediately informed the senior administrative authorities and initiated a comprehensive security exercise.

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Rather than allowing the information to create unnecessary anxiety among employees or the public, the SDM maintained her normal working routine. According to information available, the SDM did not even disclose the threat to her own office staff initially and continued with her official work in a composed manner till the evening. Her approach helped prevent rumours and speculation from spreading through the office and the city.

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The premises, including offices, corridors, parking areas and other accessible points, were thoroughly checked as part of the security operation. The search was conducted systematically and no explosive device or other suspicious material was found. Phagwara SP Major Singh maintained close supervision of the police response and ensured that the security exercise remained focused and professional.