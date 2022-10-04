Jalandhar: Book Fairs at Innocent Hearts Schools

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: All five school branches of Innocent Hearts School at Green Model Town, Lohara, Cantonment Jandiala Road, Royal World and Kapurthala Road, organised book fairs at their respective premises. The fairs ran simultaneously for three days. The students visited the fairs with their parents and bought the books they liked. The purpose of organising this book fair was to increase the knowledge of students by. Magazines, dictionaries, Panchatantra-Hitopudesh, fables, encyclopedias, autobiographies, general knowledge books, painting books, sports books, picture books, etc were on shelves during the fair. Executive Director of Schools Shally Bowry said that in today’s time, students are so highly engaged with social media that they have forgotten to read books.

Sanskriti KMV School now SIC

Sanskriti KMV School has been recognised as a School Innovation Council (SIC) by the Ministry of Education. The school will now provide a platform for the school academia, industry experts, innovators and entrepreneurs to work in unison to progress. A team of three teachers have completed the School Innovation Ambassador Training Programme for the same. School Innovation Council is an initiative launched by the Ministry in 2022 to bridge the gap between schools and innovators and entrepreneurs of the country. Principal Rachna Monga expressed her gratitude towards the Ministry for bestowing this opportunity upon the school.

Health awareness camp organised

The DIPS College, Dhilwan, organised an National Service Scheme Camp during the ‘Nutrition Month’ to advise participating women to look after themselves by consuming healthy food during pregnancy. The college coordinator Harpreet Kaur told the attendees that a healthy lifestyle helps in reducing the difficulties during pregnancy. The students also visited the Civil Hospital under the guidance of Saya Saini, Assistant Professor of Physical Education.

Lecture on cyber security at GNAU

The Department of Engineering, Design, and Automation at the GNA University organised an expert-talk event on ‘Protection of Critical Infrastructure in the Cyber Space’ under the supervision of Head of Department, CSE, Dr. Anurag Sharma, and Dean, Engineering, Dr. Vikrant Sharma. The Chief Industry Relations and Regulatory Officer, India, at Discover Financial Services Bharat Panchal was the keynote speaker at the event. Panchal is an expert on data and cyber security and design and implementation of products rolled out by National Payments Corporation of India like RuPay, IMPS, BBPS, NACH, CTS, FasTag and the popular UPI. The event was organised to inform students about the enterprise risks, data sovereignty, and protection of the critical information infrastructure.

Dasehra joy at Ivy World School

The students of Ivy World School took part in various activities, including speeches on the festival, performing plays based on the Ramayana, decorating the backdrop for the festival, etc. The day’s highlight was a dance performance on the Hanuman Chalisa. Principal S Chauhan addressed the students, stating that the objective of the celebration was to remind them of the often repeated lesson that “virtue triumphs over vice”.

‘Silver night Khush-Amdeed’ at HMV

The Hans Raj Mahila Maha Vidyalaya organised ‘Silver Night Khush-Amdeed’ to welcome the new entrants to the college hostel. Principal Ajay Sareen was the chief guest on the occasion. The programme commenced with lighting of the lamp, signifying the light of knowledge and mangal-tilak was performed followed by chants of the DAV Gaan. The zeal, talent and enthusiasm were captured in the cultural performances presented by the students in the form of singing, traditional dance, bhangra dance, poem recitation, and western dance. Along with it, the students from 18 states of the country showcased the culture and heritage of their states. Mandira Joshi was adjudged and crowned as Ms Fresher while Mehak Manhas and Kashman were given the title of first and second runner up, respectively. Anamika Sut was awarded the title of Ms Energetic, and Pragati was declared as Ms Ethnic.

