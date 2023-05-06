Book minister involved in viral video under POCSO Act: Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 5

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday sought registration of case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the Aam Aadmi Party’s Cabinet minister, whose video has been given to the Punjab Governor for forensic investigation.

Addressing the mediapersons, Bajwa said the minister had been facing very serious allegations. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann must dismiss him from the Cabinet with immediate effect and then he should be arrested.

Bajwa said that before the elections, Bhagwant Mann promised that he would lead a very humble and simple life once he gets hold of power. “Meanwhile, he along with his family and close relative has been leading a very lavish lifestyle. He has around 1,250 security guards to protect him and his family. The CM personally has 900 security guards. Around 2,500 police personnel have been protecting the entire 25 lakh population of Jalandhar district, whereas 1,250 security guards are protecting a single family,” LoP said, adding that similar is the situation with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who has been enjoying double Z plus security cover and Land Cruisers.

He said one could easily imagine the difference between what he used to preach before the elections and what he had been practising after the elections. Speaking on the issue of justice to the family of slain Punjabi rapper and singer, Sidhu Moosewala, Bajwa said Moosewala’s father Balkaur Singh had been in Jalandhar for a two-day visit to seek justice for his son. The police pressurised him to cancel his programmes in Jalandhar.