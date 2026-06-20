Book on agrarian heritage presented to GOC, XI Corps

In an initiative aimed at acquainting Army personnel with Punjab’s agrarian heritage, State Information Commissioner Harpreet Sandhu on Friday presented a book titled “Wheat Fields of Punjab-The Spirit of Vaisakhi” to the General Officer Commanding, XI Corps, Lt Gen Amit Kabthiya, at the XI Corps, widely regarded as the Defenders of Punjab.

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The initiative aims to familiarise Army personnel with the pivotal role of wheat cultivation, which forms the backbone of Punjab’s identity and heritage. It seeks to connect the Armed Forces with the region’s agricultural traditions, fostering a deeper appreciation of Punjab’s enduring bond with its land. The effort underscores the importance of agriculture in the state’s socio-economic fabric. The book captures Punjab’s agricultural landscape, showcasing diverse wheat varieties while highlighting its rich agrarian, cultural and religious heritage.

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Lieutenant General Amit Kabthiya, General Officer Commanding, XI Corps, acknowledged the efforts of Sandhu in authoring the book, which highlights Punjab’s agrarian heritage and culture. He noted that the publication has been prepared under the patronage of the Governor of Punjab as a noble cause for society.

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Sandhu said that the book on Punjab’s golden wheat fields, rural landscapes, cultural ethos, ecological richness and religious heritage aims to inspire Army personnel to develop a deeper appreciation of the state’s agrarian roots and cultural pride.

He added that the publication is supported by a series of literary visuals that vividly portray Punjab’s unique identity through its vibrant culture, rich natural heritage and enduring agricultural traditions. He further said that the book serves as a tribute to Punjab’s legacy and highlights the harmonious relationship between its culture, nature and society.