Book on job training institutes released

Tribune News Service

Hoshiarpur, December 10

A book penned by Ritu Kumra on Rural self-Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs) was released by Vyom Bhardwaj, Assistant Commissioner, on Friday.

The author of the book, Dr Kumra, is an English mistress at Government Girls’ Senior Secondary Smart School, Railway Mandi, Hoshiarpur. Dr Kumra said the book would help to understand the pros and cons of the existing RSETI model.

On this occasion of book release, Sanjeev Singh (RBI AGM), Dr Rajesh Prasad (DGM/PNB), Rajinder Kumar Bhatia (Director RSETI, Hoshiarpur), Lalita Arora (Principal GGSSSS, Railway Mandi) and Mohit Ohri were present.

Rajinder Bhatia emphasised the importance of entrepreneurial training to develop entrepreneurial culture in our country.

Dr Rajesh Prasad appreciated the work done by the author. Vyom Bhardwaj, Sanjeev Singh, and Lalita Arora congratulated Dr Ritu Kumra for writing the book.