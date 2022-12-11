Book on job training institutes released

Hoshiarpur, December 10
A book penned by Ritu Kumra on Rural self-Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs) was released by Vyom Bhardwaj, Assistant Commissioner, on Friday.
The author of the book, Dr Kumra, is an English mistress at Government Girls’ Senior Secondary Smart School, Railway Mandi, Hoshiarpur. Dr Kumra said the book would help to understand the pros and cons of the existing RSETI model.
On this occasion of book release, Sanjeev Singh (RBI AGM), Dr Rajesh Prasad (DGM/PNB), Rajinder Kumar Bhatia (Director RSETI, Hoshiarpur), Lalita Arora (Principal GGSSSS, Railway Mandi) and Mohit Ohri were present.
Rajinder Bhatia emphasised the importance of entrepreneurial training to develop entrepreneurial culture in our country.
Dr Rajesh Prasad appreciated the work done by the author. Vyom Bhardwaj, Sanjeev Singh, and Lalita Arora congratulated Dr Ritu Kumra for writing the book.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India says era of classifying terrorists as 'bad, 'good' on basis of political convenience must end immediately
India, the current president of the 15-nation UN Security Co...
Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka
Mallikarjun Kharge unveils 10 promises ahead of 2023 poll
Police break YS Sharmila's indefinite fast, shift her to hospital
Sharmila had launched the indefinite hunger strike at the pa...
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Rajasthan's Baldevpura
Rahul Gandhi will cover a distance of 13km before leaving fo...