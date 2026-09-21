Book release, musical programme mark Pandit Ramakant’s 85th birthday

The 85th birthday of renowned Punjab Gharana tabla maestro Pandit Ramakant was celebrated recently with enthusiasm at the DAVIET College auditorium here.

The celebrations witnessed the presence of eminent musicians, academics, music teachers, students, disciples, and admirers from different cities and states.

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The programme began with Saraswati Vandana and devotional bhajans presented by Sukhdev Sagar, head of the Department of Music at Khalsa College, Jalandhar.

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Pandit Ramakant’s disciples Akash Sharma, Gunvir Singh, Bhagwat Kumar, Ruhan, and Deepak Gauri presented tabla and percussion performances, including an engaging tabla-dholak jugalbandi. The highlight of the programme was the release of a book, “Punjab Gharane Ke Tabla Shilpi Ustad Bahadur Singh”, authored by Dr Laxmi Prabha, daughter of Pandit Ramakant.

The occasion held special significance as Pandit Ramakant dedicated his birthday to his revered Guru, Ustad Bahadur Singh.

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Among the eminent personalities present were senior Punjab Gharana tabla maestro Ustad Kale Ram, Harivallabh Mahasabha director Sardar S.S. Ajmal, Ustad Jatinder Pal Singh Namdhari, and other distinguished guests. The book was released in the presence of Pandit Ramakant, Ustad Kale Ram, SS Ajmal, and others.

The musical programme included a captivating vocal recital by Dr. Alish Mohan of Delhi, who presented compositions in vilambit and drut teen taal, followed by a soulful thumri. He was accompanied on the harmonium by Harman Rajwal.

The concluding performance was presented by Mani Bhardwaj, a senior and cherished disciple of Pandit Ramakant. His tabla recital in teen taal featured traditional Punjab Gharana compositions.

The programme was conducted by Sangat Ram, a senior member of the Harivallabh Mahasabha. Pandit Ramakant felicitated distinguished guests and encouraged the participating artistes and disciples.