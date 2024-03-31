Bookie arrested for IPL betting

Jalandhar, March 30
The Crime Branch of Police Commissionerate arrested a bookie for allegedly betting on IPL matches late last night. The suspect has been identified as Sherry, who resides near GTB Nagar.
Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at a flat in the area. Sources said interrogation of the suspect continued till Saturday evening.
The police said further investigations were on in the case. However, it is expected that police officials are conducting raids to arrest other persons involved in the betting network.
