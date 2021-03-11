Books arriving at snail's pace, teachers share problems

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 16

It has been days and still teachers have been making rounds of Block Primary Education Officers. Reason: Even if session was started a month ago, all the books have still not arrived. Apart from this problem, the teachers shared other problems too.

The teachers have been complaining that either they arrange three-wheeler to go to take the books, or go by their own conveyance. “Prices of petrol and diesel are skyrocketing, and we are forced to visit the offices number of times,” a teacher from Nakodar said.

Another teacher from Nawanshahr said they get call from the BPEOs office whenever books arrive, but books are coming in small number. “I have gone to the office six times now. Whenever I go, I take some books and come back. This is what our routine is now,” he said adding that he would go again tomorrow.

Another teacher from Jadla village said he had been coming from the village to the Nawanshahr BPEO office on his own, which was very tiring. “Also there are only two teachers in my school. You can imagine if one teacher goes out, how would other take care of every kid,” he said.

Another teacher from Lohian block in Jalandhar said he had been teaching the students by downloading the books from the internet. “I know that students would never understand if they don’t have the books. Who teaches using internet to the students, but what else can we do,” he said. The teacher added that how the Education Department could expect good results from them if there are no books.

It is not for the first time that the books have arrived late, but teachers making rounds of the offices again and again is something that has angered them.

A government school teacher from Jalandhar shared that he was single teacher in the school and after taking classes, he go to the BPEO office to collect books. “I think we will have to go to the office again. I don’t know when this problem will be resolved,” he rued.