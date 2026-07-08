Booksellers demand rollback of PSEB Pustak Portal, warn of livelihood crisis

Booksellers at Mai Hiran Gate, under the banner of the Punjab Books Distributors Association, on Tuesday opposed the Punjab Government’s decision to route the sale of Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) textbooks directly through the PSEB Pustak Portal, an e-commerce platform that enables students, parents and schools to order PSEB-authored and printed textbooks online at a 15 per cent discount.

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Addressing a press conference at the Jalandhar Press Club, traders alleged that the new policy would deprive hundreds of booksellers across Punjab of their livelihood while also placing an additional burden on teachers and school staff.

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The association claimed that booksellers, who have been selling PSEB textbooks for nearly five to six decades, had recently been denied the supply of books from Board depots following a government circular. According to the traders, textbooks would now be supplied directly to schools, where they would be sold to students by teachers or other staff members through the Pustak Portal.

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The traders alleged that the move would leave many booksellers unemployed and adversely affect their families. They also expressed concern that teachers, instead of focusing on academics, would have to manage the distribution and sale of textbooks, which could impact classroom teaching.

The association further claimed that booksellers had played a crucial role in ensuring the timely availability of textbooks, particularly during shortages, and warned that any delay in supplying books directly to schools could affect students’ studies.