Born during floods in Lohian, kin worried about his future

Jalandhar, August 7

Charan Kaur, 30, from Dhakka Basti, Lohian, was in full term when heavy floods rendered her family homeless. When a pregnant woman needs proper rest and a comfortable environment, Kaur instead was staying in tents under scorching heat amid mosquitoes at Nahl Mandi.

Never imagined this scenario I had prayed a lot for this baby, but had never imagined that he would be born this way amid an environmental disaster. Charan Kaur, Mother

In the last week of July, while she was in the mandi, she experienced labour pain and delivered a baby boy at the Lohian Health Centre.

As Dhakka Basti is the worst-hit village, the mother said their kutcha home had developed cracks and it could fall anytime. “Now that my baby is here. whenever I look at him, I get worried about his future,” she said.

Kaur is now staying at her parent’s house in another village. She added that she had prayed a lot for this baby, but had never imagined that he would be born this way amid an environmental disaster.

Balwinder Singh, the husband of Charan Kaur, a daily wager, said the house was in a deplorable state and anything could happen now. “I had gone there once and saw all of our belongings getting ruined and cracks on the walls. I do not know what the future holds for us,” he said.

He added, “Where will I live with such a small baby? I need to find work again.”

At present, there are two more pregnant women staying at the mandi. One of them is nearing the completion of the first trimester while the second one is six-month pregnant. Auxiliary Nurse Midwives and Asha workers are ensuring frequent visits to the mandi to make sure that the women are fine and they are also being given calcium and iron tablets. Women have been asked to reach the health centre whenever they need any help or treatment.

