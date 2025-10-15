DT
Home / Jalandhar / Bouncer hurt in firing at Eastwood village

Bouncer hurt in firing at Eastwood village

Hunt on to nab assailants

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:25 AM Oct 15, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A wave of tension swept through Eastwood village near Phagwara this evening when a group of armed assailants opened fire on a bouncer, leaving him seriously injured. The victim Sandeep Kumar of Phagwara was on security duty in the area when he was attacked by around five men.

According to preliminary police reports, the attackers suddenly opened fire at Sandeep from close range. One of the bullets struck the mobile phone in his pocket, which exploded upon impact. The blast resulted in both bullet and burn injuries to Sandeep, who collapsed on the spot. Locals rushed to his aid and informed the police.

DSP Bharat Bhushan, who arrived at the scene with a police team, said one of the accused has been identified as Sukha of Talhan village. The assailants, however, managed to escape.

“Initial investigation suggests that the attack was a result of personal enmity,” the DSP said, adding that special teams have been dispatched to trace the culprits.

