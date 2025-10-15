Bouncer hurt in firing at Eastwood village

A wave of tension swept through Eastwood village near Phagwara this evening when a group of armed assailants opened fire on a bouncer, leaving him seriously injured. The victim Sandeep Kumar of Phagwara was on security duty in the area when he was attacked by around five men.

Advertisement

According to preliminary police reports, the attackers suddenly opened fire at Sandeep from close range. One of the bullets struck the mobile phone in his pocket, which exploded upon impact. The blast resulted in both bullet and burn injuries to Sandeep, who collapsed on the spot. Locals rushed to his aid and informed the police.

Advertisement

DSP Bharat Bhushan, who arrived at the scene with a police team, said one of the accused has been identified as Sukha of Talhan village. The assailants, however, managed to escape.

Advertisement

“Initial investigation suggests that the attack was a result of personal enmity,” the DSP said, adding that special teams have been dispatched to trace the culprits.