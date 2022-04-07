Boxer Ranjit Aujla makes it to International Book of Records

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 6

Adding another feather in his cap, Ranjit Aujla, a native of Aujla Dhak village in Jalandhar, who is currently residing in Banga, has entered the International Book of Records by skipping the rope 290 times in one minute with 120-kg body weight.

He made this record at Khalsa College Amritsar on March 3, while he received the certificate and gold medal for the same on April 2.

Talking to The Tribune, Ranjit Aujla said this is not for the first time he had made such a record as he had earlier made a similar record in World Book of Records, London in which he skipped 285 times in one minute with 115-kg weight. Besides, he had also featured in Asia Book of Records by skipping 290 times in one minute with 120-kg body weight.

He thanked his coach Jasbir Singh Shergill for the rigorous training and motivation. He said he would not have achieved this feat if he hadn’’t received the right training. “I got inclined towards skipping after I started practicing boxing. I am a state-level boxer and have participated in various championships,” said Ranjit, adding that now he is eyeing to enter the Guinness Book of World Record.