Boy drowns in Shah canal

Our Correspondent

Talwara, July 23

An 18-year-old boy drowned in the Shah Canal near Changadwan village here this afternoon.

According to information, Yash Thakur (18), a Class XII student, had gone to visit a fair at a religious place in the village. To get relief from the scorching heat, he went for a bath in the nearby canal.

According to bystanders, he jumped into the water, but did not come out. People present there raised an alarm, following which some people dived into the canal and took him out. He was taken to BBMB Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The body was handed over to the family members after conducting the post-mortem examination. It is apprehended that when he jumped into the canal, his head struck a stone. As a result, he fell unconscious and drowned in the waters.

Man drowns in Kali Bein

Tanda Urmar: A 51-year-old man, identified as Mohinder Pal Singh, a resident of Alampur village, drowned in Kali Bein here late on Saturday evening. The incident reportedly took place when Mohinder Pal, along with his other companions, had gone to see the water level in Kali Bein, which was in spate. He was swept away by the strong current of the river. His companions tried to save him, but he drowned. Relatives of Mohinder Pal informed the police about the incident. His body could not be traced till the filing of this report. OC