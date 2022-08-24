Boy drowns in Jalandhar village pond

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 23

A 12-year-old boy, Jashandeep Singh, of Dhogri village drowned while taking bath at his village pond on Monday afternoon. The information that he died due to drowning came to light on Tuesday morning after some locals reportedly saw the body near the pond.

As per the police, Jashandeep along with three of his friends, who were also in the age group 10 to 13, had gone to the village pond to take bath. While all four boys took a dip in the pond, Jashandeep went farther into the pond, which eventually led to his drowning. However, the boys who were with Jashandeep left the spot after a local farmer warned them about the pond being deep and not safe for taking bath, but Jashandeep by then had gone farther.

Adampur SHO Rajiv Kumar said: “Jashandeep parents had filed a missing complaint on Monday. Police were searching for him in the village when a farmer told him that he saw three or four boys taking bath in the pond on Monday afternoon. Following which, the other boys were taken to the spot. They revealed that they left after taking bath but Jashandeep was in the pond.”

He informed that parents of Jashandeep work as labourers in the nearby village. “A case under 174 of CrPC has been registered, and the body has been sent to Civil Hospital for postmortem,” he added.