Boy electrocuted

Tribune News Service

Phagwara, November 9

A pall of gloom descended in the city when a young boy was electrocuted while installing fancy lights at his house at Kaji Mohalla on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Prem Kumar. He was decorating his house for Diwali celebrations.

The victim was first admitted to the Civil Hospital from where he was referred to a Ludhiana due to critical burn injuries. He succumbed to his injuries at the Ludhiana hospital yesterday night. The cause of electrocution could not be confirmed.

#Diwali #Phagwara