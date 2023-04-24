Boy held captive, relative arrested

Our Correspondent

Jalandhar: The police have arrested a man for allegedly keeping a 12-year-old child of his brother-in-law in illegal confinement to pressure his wife to come back and be with him. The police said Badal Kumar had come to meet his brother-in-law Surjit Sada to tell him that he had fought with his wife. “Badal asked his brother-in-law to convince his wife to be with him. When Surjit did not respond and asked the accused to resolve the matter on his own, the latter took his (Surjit) son with him and kept him for 12 hours. The intention was to get his wife back, by hook or by crook,” they said. The police added that the accused did not hurt the child. “He has been arrested, and an FIR under Section 365 of the IPC has been registered against him,” the police said.

Youth booked for kidnapping

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked a youth on the charge of kidnapping a minor. Investigating Officer (IO) Pardeep Kaur said that the accused has been identified as Vishal, a resident of Alla Daad village in Kapurthala. Jasvir Singh alias Toti, a resident of Nawan Pind Donewal village, complained to the police that the accused kidnapped his minor daughter by inducing her. The IO said that a case under Section 363 (kidnapping) and 366-A (procuration of minor girl) of the IPC has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is on. OC

Man nabbed for selling liquor

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a local resident on the charge of selling illicit country-made liquor. Investigating Officer Balbir Chand said that the accused has been identified as Shambu, a resident of Mohalla Bagh Wala, Shahkot, and 18 bottles of hooch were recovered from this possession. A case under Section 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused.