Boy kidnapped

Our Correspondent

Phagwara, August 25

On a complaint of Manjit Rai of Gobindpura locality, the police have registered a case against an unknown person for kidnapping complainant’s minor brother. Manjit told the police that his younger brother Ashu (12), a Class IV student, went to school on August 22 but did not return home. He suspected that his brother was kidnapped by an unknown person.

