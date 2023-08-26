Boy kidnapped

Phagwara, August 25
On a complaint of Manjit Rai of Gobindpura locality, the police have registered a case against an unknown person for kidnapping complainant’s minor brother. Manjit told the police that his younger brother Ashu (12), a Class IV student, went to school on August 22 but did not return home. He suspected that his brother was kidnapped by an unknown person.
