Boy suffers severe throat injury after slit by Chinese kite string

A nine-year-old boy suffered a severe throat injury after his neck got partly slit by a Chinese kite string while he was riding a bicycle in the gated colony around his home in Eco Homes, 66-feet road, on Sunday evening.

The boy Rudraveer was rushed to the emergency of a private hospital where the doctors performed a surgery on him. Shedding his tears inconsolably in the ICU of the hospital, the boy says that he was still getting nightmares of the horrendous time that he went through.

His father Gursimran Sandhu owns a restaurant in the city. "I was at my restaurant last evening when I got a call from a neighbour to immediately rush to Global Hospital as Rudraveer had suffered an accident. Our neighbour Satnam Singh, who was going in his car somewhere had seen the unfateful incident. He managed to rush Rudraveer to the emergency of the hospital in 10 minutes. By the time I also reached the hospital, my son's treatment had already started. He had bled profusely because of the cuts in the throat."

Sandhu said, "The doctors told me that had the slit got even minutely deeper, the trachea could have suffered a damage. Blood could have entered his wind pipe which could have led to a bigger damage. Thankfully, the Almighty was on our side and our boy is feeling better, even though he is under observation".

Rudraveer has a two-year-old sibling, who too needs care at home. Sandhu said, "I and my son are very fond of cycling. We often pedal together inside our colony. Since Sunday evenings are busy for restaurant business, I did not accompany him to cycling yesterday. While we usually make him wear a high neck pullover or a jacket to keep warm in cold weather, it was not that cold yesterday. So he was not wearing a high collar stuff and the string had a more impact".

Sandhu says that he has already given an application to the police for lodging of an attempt to murder case against the accused yesterday. "There are 80-90 houses in our colony and CCTVs are installed everywhere. The residents of our colony have been using all means to look for the accused, who was using a Chinese kite string that could have taken my son's life. I urge every parent not to allow their children to use these kite strings. Today it was my child who has barely escaped, tomorrow it can be someone else and repercussions can be more serious too. Kites should be flown with a breakable string, only for fun and for festive spirit. These should not be taking toll on others and the administration and the police have to act harsh against the parents allowing their children to buy Chinese strings", he vent out his anguish.

Dr Rajeev Sood, surgeon, Global Hospital, said, "The slit caused by the string was very deep and his veins had got snipped. He was bleeding profusely and he had gone in a shock. The rings of his trachea also had got impacted. We have repaired all his tissues in a 1.5 hour surgery. His condition is critical but stable. He will remain under observation for another 24 hours after which we may allow him intake of fluids orally."

Father thanks God for saving kid

