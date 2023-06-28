Brahm Shankar Jimpa launches Rs 3.68-crore development works at Patwar School in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

JALANDHAR, JUNE 27

Punjab Revenue Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa on Tuesday kick-started development projects over Rs 3.68 crore at State Patwar School, Kapurthala Road, wherein he laid the foundation stone for the renovation of the complex and inaugurated a solar energy plant on the premises.

Accompanied by MP Sushil Kumar Rinku, MLA Sheetal Angural, Additional Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Chairperson, Container and Warehousing Ltd Rajwinder Kaur Thiara, the minister said funds worth Rs 3.28 crore would be spent on the renovation of State Patwar School and Director Land Record complex as it would further streamline the training of revenue officials here. Beside other training programmes, several departmental examinations are conducted here.

The Revenue Minister said the government has released funds worth Rs. 99.6 crore from the Punjab Land Records Society (PLRS) for the construction and renovation of revenue buildings across the state during last fiscal year while funds worth Rs 100 crore to be issued from the society during the current fiscal year for the same purpose.

He said these funds would be spent to make these buildings equipped with all modern facilities besides providing new buildings wherever they are required.

Speaking on the new solar energy plant, the minister said that this solar power plant would generate nearly 90,000 units of electricity per annum making this mega structure self-sufficient in terms of energy requirements to a great extent. He also mentioned that the project has been executed with the help of State Bank of India at an outlay of Rs. 40 lakh.

Jimpa further stated that the Revenue Department has taken an initiative to provide people with a platform where they can lodge complaints with respect to the department through WhatsApp. He mentioned that the department had launched a WhatsApp number 8184900002 for the public where complaints related to the revenue department can be lodged directly.

Likewise, a separate WhatsApp number 9464100168 has also been launched for NRIs wherein so far a total of 1335 complaints have been filed at this number of which 536 have been resolved by the officials concerned while respective Deputy Commissioners have been asked to resolve the remaining complaints at the earliest.

The officials of the PLRS gave a presentation on computerisation/digitisation of revenue records being carried out by the society on which the minister directed the officials to provide land records online to people in easy Punjabi language.

MP Sushil Kumar Rinku called upon the students to excel in their fields and serve society. Speaking on the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary KAP Sinha urged revenue officials to work sincerely as their efforts can help reduce litigation. He further stated that the vacant posts in the department would be filled at the earliest.

Earlier, Director Punjab Land Record Society Rajesh Tripathi welcomed the minister and other dignitaries on their arrival at the venue.