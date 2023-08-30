Bram Shankar Jimpa miffed over missed invite to train flagging off ceremony

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, August 29

MLA from Hoshiarpur and a minister in the Punjab government, Bram Shankar Jimpa is anguished as he was not invited to the flagging off ceremony of the extension of Hoshiarpur Express to Agra two days ago. Jimpa said no senior official from the Ministry of Railways or local officials sent him an invitation to attend the function. Jimpa said it violated the protocol due to elected representatives.

I will write to the Union Railway Minister to inform about this and take action against officials who deliberately did this. Bram Shankar Jimpa, Revenue and Water Resources minister

He said that he welcomed the extension of the train service to Mathura-Agra as it had become possible only because of his untiring efforts. He had written a letter to the Union Railway Minister on October 21, 2022 in this regard. In response, Union Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnav had written a letter on November 30, 2022, saying that he has sought a complete report from the concerned directorate of Railways and possibilities are being explored in this regard.

Thanking the Union Railway Minister, Jimpa said, “The local BJP leaders have given a wrong message by giving a narrow political colour to the gathering. It would have been better if all political and social organisations were invited to the function.”

Jimpa said, “I will write to the Union Railway Minister to inform about this and take action against officials who deliberately did this.”

