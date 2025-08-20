DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Breaking the silence on infertility: Expert calls for early diagnosis

Breaking the silence on infertility: Expert calls for early diagnosis

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:26 AM Aug 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr Harneet Kaur Grover
Advertisement

In an interview with The Tribune, Dr Harneet Kaur Grover, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, highlights delayed marriages, career goals and stressful lifestyles as key factors contributing to the rise in infertility cases.

Advertisement

Infertility affects millions of couples worldwide, having profound emotional, social and psychological impacts. Recent estimates suggest that approximately one in every six couples of reproductive age is experiencing infertility.

Experts point to several contributing factors for the rise in infertility, including delayed marriages, career aspirations, and increasingly stressful lifestyles. However, silence surrounding the issue often leads to emotional distress and isolation for many individuals and couples. In many societies, infertility is wrongly blamed on women, despite male factors contributing significantly to infertility cases.

Advertisement

Causes of infertility

In women, infertility can be caused by a range of issues, including tubal disorders, such as blocked fallopian tubes, which may arise from untreated sexually transmitted infections (STIs), unsafe abortion complications, postpartum sepsis, or pelvic surgery.

Advertisement

Uterine disorders, such as endometriosis, fibroids, or congenital conditions like a septate uterus, can also impact fertility. Additionally, ovarian disorders, such as polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and hormonal imbalances linked to thyroid issues or other endocrine disorders, can contribute to infertility.

For men, infertility may result from blockages in the reproductive tract, impairing the ejection of semen. These blockages can occur in the tubes that transport semen, such as the ejaculatory ducts or seminal vesicles, often due to injury or infection.

Hormonal disorders affecting the pituitary gland, hypothalamus, or testicles, as well as testicular failure to produce sperm (e.g., due to varicoceles or chemotherapy), can also lead to infertility. Additionally, abnormal sperm function—whether in terms of shape (morphology) or movement (motility)—can negatively affect fertility. Lifestyle factors such as the use of anabolic steroids may also lead to poor semen quality. Lifestyle choices, including smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and obesity, are contributing to the rising infertility rates.

Treatment options

Treatment for infertility depends on its underlying cause and the couple’s specific circumstances.

It is vital for couples to consult healthcare professionals or fertility specialists for proper evaluation and personalised treatment recommendations. For women experiencing ovulation issues, medication can be prescribed to stimulate ovulation. Hormonal imbalances or other issues contributing to infertility can also be addressed through medication.

Surgical options, such as hysteroscopy surgery to repair blocked fallopian tubes, can improve fertility. Laparoscopic surgery may also be used to treat conditions like fibroids, endometriosis, and ovarian cysts.

Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) offer other options, including Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI). In some cases, couples may consider using donor eggs or sperm, surrogacy, or adoption as alternatives.

In conclusion, infertility is a medical condition with significant emotional, physical, and psychological consequences. It is crucial for couples to seek help and begin treatment as early as possible to improve their chances of successful outcomes.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts