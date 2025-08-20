Breaking the silence on infertility: Expert calls for early diagnosis

In an interview with The Tribune, Dr Harneet Kaur Grover, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, highlights delayed marriages, career goals and stressful lifestyles as key factors contributing to the rise in infertility cases.

Infertility affects millions of couples worldwide, having profound emotional, social and psychological impacts. Recent estimates suggest that approximately one in every six couples of reproductive age is experiencing infertility.

Experts point to several contributing factors for the rise in infertility, including delayed marriages, career aspirations, and increasingly stressful lifestyles. However, silence surrounding the issue often leads to emotional distress and isolation for many individuals and couples. In many societies, infertility is wrongly blamed on women, despite male factors contributing significantly to infertility cases.

Causes of infertility

In women, infertility can be caused by a range of issues, including tubal disorders, such as blocked fallopian tubes, which may arise from untreated sexually transmitted infections (STIs), unsafe abortion complications, postpartum sepsis, or pelvic surgery.

Uterine disorders, such as endometriosis, fibroids, or congenital conditions like a septate uterus, can also impact fertility. Additionally, ovarian disorders, such as polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and hormonal imbalances linked to thyroid issues or other endocrine disorders, can contribute to infertility.

For men, infertility may result from blockages in the reproductive tract, impairing the ejection of semen. These blockages can occur in the tubes that transport semen, such as the ejaculatory ducts or seminal vesicles, often due to injury or infection.

Hormonal disorders affecting the pituitary gland, hypothalamus, or testicles, as well as testicular failure to produce sperm (e.g., due to varicoceles or chemotherapy), can also lead to infertility. Additionally, abnormal sperm function—whether in terms of shape (morphology) or movement (motility)—can negatively affect fertility. Lifestyle factors such as the use of anabolic steroids may also lead to poor semen quality. Lifestyle choices, including smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and obesity, are contributing to the rising infertility rates.

Treatment options

Treatment for infertility depends on its underlying cause and the couple’s specific circumstances.

It is vital for couples to consult healthcare professionals or fertility specialists for proper evaluation and personalised treatment recommendations. For women experiencing ovulation issues, medication can be prescribed to stimulate ovulation. Hormonal imbalances or other issues contributing to infertility can also be addressed through medication.

Surgical options, such as hysteroscopy surgery to repair blocked fallopian tubes, can improve fertility. Laparoscopic surgery may also be used to treat conditions like fibroids, endometriosis, and ovarian cysts.

Assisted Reproductive Technologies (ART) offer other options, including Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI). In some cases, couples may consider using donor eggs or sperm, surrogacy, or adoption as alternatives.

In conclusion, infertility is a medical condition with significant emotional, physical, and psychological consequences. It is crucial for couples to seek help and begin treatment as early as possible to improve their chances of successful outcomes.