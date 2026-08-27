Breast cancer treatment need not always end in mastectomy: Doc

Early detection and advances in treatment now allow many women to undergo effective breast cancer treatment while preserving the breast, says Dr Paras Kumar Soni, a consultant surgical oncologist at Patel Hospital, Jalandhar.

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A diagnosis of breast cancer can be one of the most frightening moments in a woman’s life. Along with the fear of cancer often comes another deeply emotional question: “Will I lose my breast?” Today, for many women, the answer is no. Advances in cancer treatment have made it possible to treat and cure the disease while preserving the breast in carefully selected patients.

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Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in India, and its incidence continues to rise. Contrary to popular belief, most women diagnosed with breast cancer do not have a family history of the disease. The greatest risk factors are simply being a woman and growing older. Other risk factors include obesity, physical inactivity, alcohol consumption, delayed childbirth, not breastfeeding, previous chest radiation and inherited genetic mutations.

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Early detection is key to successful treatment. Women should consult a doctor if they notice a lump in the breast or armpit, changes in breast size or shape, skin dimpling, nipple inversion, blood-stained nipple discharge, or a persistent sore or redness. While many breast lumps are non-cancerous, any persistent change warrants proper medical evaluation.

One of the biggest myths about breast cancer is that every patient requires complete removal of the breast (mastectomy). This is not true. Many women diagnosed at an early stage are suitable candidates for breast conservation surgery (BCS), in which only the cancerous lump, along with a small margin of healthy tissue, is removed while preserving the rest of the breast. This is usually followed by radiotherapy. Extensive scientific evidence has shown that, in appropriately selected patients, breast-conserving treatment offers survival and cancer control comparable to mastectomy.

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The choice of treatment depends on several factors, including the size and location of the tumour, breast size, stage of the disease and the patient’s overall health. Therefore, every treatment plan should be individualised. Breast cancer does not always mean losing a breast. With awareness, early diagnosis and timely treatment, many women can save both their lives and their breasts.