DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Breast cancer treatment need not always end in mastectomy: Doc

Breast cancer treatment need not always end in mastectomy: Doc

article_Author
Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 04:34 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

Early detection and advances in treatment now allow many women to undergo effective breast cancer treatment while preserving the breast, says Dr Paras Kumar Soni, a consultant surgical oncologist at Patel Hospital, Jalandhar.

Advertisement

A diagnosis of breast cancer can be one of the most frightening moments in a woman’s life. Along with the fear of cancer often comes another deeply emotional question: “Will I lose my breast?” Today, for many women, the answer is no. Advances in cancer treatment have made it possible to treat and cure the disease while preserving the breast in carefully selected patients.

Advertisement

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in India, and its incidence continues to rise. Contrary to popular belief, most women diagnosed with breast cancer do not have a family history of the disease. The greatest risk factors are simply being a woman and growing older. Other risk factors include obesity, physical inactivity, alcohol consumption, delayed childbirth, not breastfeeding, previous chest radiation and inherited genetic mutations.

Advertisement

Early detection is key to successful treatment. Women should consult a doctor if they notice a lump in the breast or armpit, changes in breast size or shape, skin dimpling, nipple inversion, blood-stained nipple discharge, or a persistent sore or redness. While many breast lumps are non-cancerous, any persistent change warrants proper medical evaluation.

One of the biggest myths about breast cancer is that every patient requires complete removal of the breast (mastectomy). This is not true. Many women diagnosed at an early stage are suitable candidates for breast conservation surgery (BCS), in which only the cancerous lump, along with a small margin of healthy tissue, is removed while preserving the rest of the breast. This is usually followed by radiotherapy. Extensive scientific evidence has shown that, in appropriately selected patients, breast-conserving treatment offers survival and cancer control comparable to mastectomy.

Advertisement

The choice of treatment depends on several factors, including the size and location of the tumour, breast size, stage of the disease and the patient’s overall health. Therefore, every treatment plan should be individualised. Breast cancer does not always mean losing a breast. With awareness, early diagnosis and timely treatment, many women can save both their lives and their breasts.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts