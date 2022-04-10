Brick-kilns on verge of closure: Association

Sanjiv Bakshi

Hoshiarpur, April 9

Members of the Kiln Owners’ Association led by Manish Gupta submitted a memorandum regarding the problems being faced by the industry. He said the industry was on the brink of closure due to wrong policies of the Central Government. Gupta said the Centre has increased goods and services tax (GST) on bricks from 5 per cent to 12 per cent. Earlier, Rs 350 per thousand bricks were paid as the GST, but now one has to pay Rs 850, he said.

Members of the association said coal used to cost Rs 8,000 per tonne, but now the same was costing them Rs 20,000. They said if they add the GST and carriage, they end up paying Rs 25,000 for every tonne. As a result, the price of bricks has reached up to Rs 7000 per thousand.

Gupta said some people were selling substandard bricks from outside and without any billing.