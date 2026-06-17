Brief: 2 women held for disrupting Mehsampur village meeting

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested two women on the charge of disrupting the general house meeting of a village Gram Sabha. The accused have been identified as Rainu and Gurbakash Kaur of Mehsampur village. Sarpanch of the village had complained to the police that the accused disrupted the meeting of Gram Sabha, threatened members and used filthy language against them. oc

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Three booked for forgery

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Phagwara: The Nakodar police have booked three persons, including a woman, for allegedly submitting forged documents in a court. The accused have been identified as Jagdish Singh of Rasulpur village, Gurjit Kaur and Amarjit Singh of Kartarpur in Jalandhar. The case was registered after Dinesh Thapar, reader to the Judicial Magistrate at Nakodar, forwarded a court order directing the police to take action. The accused are alleged to have submitted fake surety bonds in the court while seeking bail in a case.oc

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Truck driver held for mishap

Hoshiarpur: The Bilga police arrested a truck driver in case of causing death by negligence. The accused has been identified as Dilpreet, alas Chirri, resident of Talwan village. The accused was driving his vehicle fast and negligently and hit Kamaljit Singh’s motorcycle on June 12 night, resulting in his death oc

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3 booked for assault

Phagwara: The police have booked three members of a family for assaulting a villager. The accused have been identified as Jagdish Lal of Ismailpur village, his wife Seema Rani and son Gagan Deep. Resham Lal of the village complained to the police that the accused barged into his house and assaulted him. oc

Three bikes stolen

Hoshiarpur: The Nakodar police have booked unidentified miscreants for stealing three motorcycles. Ajay Kumar of Mohalla Sundar Nagar, Pradeep Kumar of Malarri village and PNB manager Balwindar Kumar complained to the police that unidentified miscreants stole their motorcycles. oc

Two ‘drug peddlers’ held

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested a man on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets. As many as 37 intoxicating tablets were recovered from accused Gurjindar Singh of Hussainpur village. The Nurmahal police arrested Davindar Singh of Mohalla Kotla, Nurmahal, with 52 intoxicating tablets. oc