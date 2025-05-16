Brief: 3 arrested for stealing mobile tower batteries

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested three persons for stealing batteries from mobile towers. The accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh, Surjit Singh and Hardeep Singh, all residents of Nurpur Chatha village. Pawan Kumar, a resident of Basti Danshmandan, Jalandhar, has complained to the police that the accused stole batteries from the mobile towers of Vodafone, Airtel and Idea. A case under the BNS was registered against the accused. oc

Advertisement

Gurdwara officials sacked

Phagwara: The SGPC has dismissed an accountant and cashier of the historic Gurdwara Guru Arjan Dev Ji at Bilga village for embezzling funds and suspended the manager. SGPC superintendent Nishan Singh said accountant Amrit Pal Singh and cashier Jagveer Singh embezzled gurdwara funds and manager Mandeep Singh was in league with the two, who have been suspended. He said Bhupindar Singh, record keeper of Gurdwara Ber Sahib Sultanpur Lodhi, has been appointed manager of the gurdwara. oc

Advertisement

Youth booked for kidnapping

Phagwara: The Lohian police have booked a youth on the charge of kidnapping a minor. Nishan Singh, a resident of Fatehpur Bhangwan village, complained to the police that an unidentified man kidnapped his minor daughter on the night of May 13 night. A case under the BNS has been registered against the unidentified accused and further investigation is on. oc

Advertisement

Parleen Brar is Phillaur SDM

Phagwara: The government has appointed Parveen Kaur Brar as Phillaur sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) in place of Jai Indar Singh (under transfer) who was appointed as the Joint Commissioner of Amritsar on May 10. Parleen was the secretary, school education board, who has assumed her charge. oc

Murder accused still at large

Phagwara: More than two years after the crime, the Nurmahal police have failed to arrest the accused of murdering a resident. Rohit (22) of Mohalla Khatikan, was shot dead on August 10, 2022, by Jaswinder Singh Bunty of Lohar village. The police had registered a case under against Jaswinder Singh Bunty. SHO Kishan Gopal said raids are being conducted to nab the absconding accused. oc