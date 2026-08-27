Brief: 3 arrested in drugs cases in Kapurthala dist

Phagwara: The police have registered cases across Kapurthala district and arrested three persons, recovering 15 gram of heroin and 35 intoxicating capsules in two cases. The police booked Amarjit Singh of Ariyawal village after recovering 35 capsules from him near Markfed Chowk. In another case, the police booked Satnam Singh of Birindpur village after his drug test reportedly showed the presence of morphine, benzodiazepines and buprenorphine. Meanwhile, the police arrested Ravi of Lakhan Kalan village and recovered 15 gram of heroin from him. oc

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4 jail inmates booked

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Phagwara: The police registered a case against four jail inmates after prohibited articles were recovered during searches at the Kapurthala Central Jail. The accused have been identified as Surjit Singh, Deepak Kumar , Suraj Verma and Amarjit Singh.The police said the recoveries included one touchscreen device, three Nokia keypad mobile phones and 36 gram of tobacco. oc

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Woman dies in bike mishap

Phagwara: The police booked Jagandeep Singh of Vaddala Khurd, Amritsar, after a woman died following a road accident near Chachoki village. According to a complaint, Virender Kumar was travelling on a motorcycle with his mother Inderjit on July 18 when a speeding vehicle allegedly hit their motorcycle from behind. Inderjit sustained serious injuries and later died . oc

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Four booked for assault

Phagwara: The police have booked Nikhil, Rishu, Rinku and Kundan on the complaint of 18-year-old Lakki Kumar of Phagwara. The complainant alleged that the accused stopped him on the road and assaulted him. oc

Trucker booked for accident

Phagwara: The police booked Raj Kumar, a military truck driver, on the complaint of Hukam Rai Soni for allegedly driving negligently and hitting his scooter near the DC office on August 16. The complainant reportedly sustained multiple injuries in the accident. oc

4 nabbed for snatching phone

Phagwara: The police have arrested two youths for allegedly snatching a mobile phone and Rs 2,000 from a resident of the town. The incident took place on August 26. The accused allegedly intercepted the complainant and took away his mobile phone and cash. The police have arrested Ashu Dogra and Anmol Singh, while Ishant Bhagat is reportedly absconding. oc