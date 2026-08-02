Brief: 3 booked for snatching phone in Nakodar

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have booked three unidentified miscreants for snatching a smartphone from a car owner. Gagan Deep Singh, a resident of Grover Colony, Kadupur, Kapurthala, complained to the police that he was returning home on June 20 when three unidentified motorcycle-borne accused threw eggs on the windscreen of his car near Uggi village on the Nakodar-Kapurthala road and broke it with a sharp-edged weapon and snatched his smartphone. oc

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Four ‘drug peddlers’ held

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Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested a man for selling intoxicating tablets. SHO Harmindar Singh said 40 intoxicating tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused Ranjit, alias Laadi of Mohalla Sherpur, Nakodar. A case has been registered under Sections 22, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act against the accused. The Lohian Khas police have arrested Sachdev Singh of Seechewal village and Harmanjot Singh of Badshahpur village with 85 intoxicating tablets. The Bilga police arrested Mohindar Singh of Mao Sahib village with 38 tablets. oc

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Six booked

for assault

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Phagwara: The Nakodar police have booked six villagers on the charge of assaulting a co-villager woman. The accused have been identified as Viki, Shali, Bhola, Ajay, Rangla and Sheela, all residents of Khurshaidpur village. Chhindo of the same village complained to the police that the accused waylaid and attacked her. oc

‘Drug addict’ arrested

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested a man on the charge of consuming heroin. The accused has been identified as Deepak of Mohalla Sherpur, Nakodar. A lighter, silver paper, and plastic pipes used for consuming contraband were recovered from his possession. oc

Man booked for bike theft

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked a man for stealing a motorcycle. Bhupindar Singh of Billi Baraich village complained to the police that an unidentified thief stole his motorcycle on July 30. oc

Many booked for rice bags’ theft

Phagwara: The police have booked unidentified miscreants on the charge of stealing rice bags from a mill. Ashwani Kumar, a resident of Mohalla Gandhi Chowk, Shahkot, complained to the police that unidentified miscreants barged into his rice mills and stole many rice bags. oc