Brief: 4 booked for kidnapping 7-year-old boy

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked four miscreants on the charges of kidnapping and hiding a 7-year-old boy. The accused have been identified as Satvindar Singh of Mandiala village in Ferozepur and his brother Harjindar Kumar. Other accused are Sanjiv Kamboj of Golu Ka Morr village Ferozepur and Balwindar Kumar of Chandigarh. Pushpindar Kaur of Aidalpur village complained to the police that the accused kidnapped her son Jujhveer Singh (7.5 yeas) on August 19 from Bajwa Kalan village in a vehicle (CH-01-CN-8546). oc

Advertisement

Amritsar tipper driver booked

Advertisement

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have booked an Amritsar tipper driver for causing death by negligence. The accused has been identified as Gurjant Singh of Gunowal village under Jandiala Guru police station, Amritsar. Sukhbir Kaur, wife of the deceased Parmindar Singh of Malowal Road, Mehatpur, complained to the police that the accused was driving his tipper negligently and fast and hit her husband standing on the roadside, and killed him on the spot. oc

Advertisement

Juvenile held for maize theft

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested a juvenile on the charge of stealing maize from a house. The accused has been identified as Gurtej Singh of Chuharr village. Gurpreet Singh of Uggi village complained to the police that the accused and his accomplice stole a bag full of 50 kg of maize from his house. Accused and his accomplice Lovpreet is absconding. oc