Brief: 6 booked for assault in Tanda

Hoshiarpur: The police have booked six persons for allegedly attacking Dharaminder Singh of Gandhowal village. The accused have been identified as Dilpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Gopi, Navdeep Singh, Jasdeep Singh and Kalu. According to the complainant, the accused intercepted and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons and sticks, causing multiple injuries. The accused fled the spot after the incident. oc

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Man dies in

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road accident

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Hoshiarpur: A 56-year-old man Jeet Ram lost his life after being hit by a speeding motorcycle near Adampur Chowk. A complaint was filed by his son Kamal Kumar of Adampur. The police have booked the accused Neeraj of Sundarnagar for rash and negligent driving. The victim succumbed to injuries during treatment at the Civil Hospital. oc

two booked in dowry case

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Hoshiarpur: The police have registered a dowry harassment case on the complaint of Pushpa Devi of Purhiran. The accused have been identified as her husband Jatinder Kumar and brother-in-law Amritpal Singh. The complainant alleged harassment and physical assault. The case has been registered following an inquiry by the Women Cell. oc

Six Booked for murder bid

Hoshiarpur: The police have registered an attempt to murder case on the complaint of Ranjit Singh of Mount Avenue, Purhiran. The accused include Brij Kishore, Aman, Ajay Kumar, Navi Pandit, along with two unidentified persons. The complainant alleged that the accused attacked him with weapons inside a shop with an intent to kill. All accused are absconding. oc

Man held with intoxicants

Hoshiarpur: The police arrested Rajinder Kumar, alias Raja, of Fatehpur. The accused was apprehended during checking when he tried to throw away a packet containing 72 intoxicating tablets. oc

Two held in

NDPS cases

Hoshiarpur: The police arrested two persons in separate NDPS cases. Akashdeep Singh of Nangal Shahidan was booked after his dope test turned positive. Lakhwinder Singh, alias Lakhu, of Haibowal, was arrested with 62 tablets. oc

Woman held with illicit liquor

Hoshiarpur: The police arrested Asha Devi of Sherpur Bahatian village. The police recovered 84 bottles of illicit liquor from her house. A case under the Excise Act has been registered. oc