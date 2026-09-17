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Home / Jalandhar / Brief: 65 intoxicating tablets seized in Kapurthala village

Brief: 65 intoxicating tablets seized in Kapurthala village

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Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 10:15 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Phagwara: The police have arrested a man after allegedly recovering 35 intoxicating tablets from him. The accused has been identified as Gursharan Singh of Nava Pind Naicha. The tablets were recovered from the accused during checking. The police have arrested a man after allegedly recovering 30 tablets.The accused has been identified as Prabhjot Singh of Lakhan Khurd, Kapurthala. oc

Biker dies in truck accident

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Phagwara: A man died after the motorcycle he was riding was allegedly hit by a truck near a factory on September 15. A case was registered on the complaint of Jaswinder Kaur of Mau Sahib village under Bilga police station. According to the complaint, Des Raj was travelling on a motorcycle when a truck allegedly being driven at a high speed collided with the motorcycle. He sustained serious injuries and later died. oc

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Three booked

for harassment

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Phagwara: The police have registered a case against three persons following a complaint by a woman alleging domestic violence, financial exploitation and harassment after marriage. The complainant Swaraj Kaur of RCF, Kapurthala, approached the police with her allegations. Following an inquiry, the police registered a case against Parmveer Singh, Santokh Singh and Baljinder Kaur of Sheikupur, Kapurthala. oc

Man dies in

road accident

Phagwara: The police have registered a case following the death of a man who sustained serious injuries in a road accident near Phagwara. Jaivir Singh of Bulandshahr in UP said his brother Yogender Singh was travelling from Ghaziabad towards Jammu when his vehicle was allegedly hit by a bus near Phagwara. He alleged that the bus was being driven rashly. Yogender Singh sustained serious injuries and later died. oc

112 LPG cylinders recovered

Phagwara: The police have registered a case after allegedly recovering 112 LPG cylinders from a rented godown in the Sinpura area of Kapurthala. The godown was allegedly linked to Ravi, owner of Ravi Hardware and Steel. The police recovered 112 cylinders belonging to different companies. oc

Man arrested with intoxicants

Phagwara: The police have arrested a man after allegedly recovering 25 intoxicating tablets during a patrol near the Sutlej embankment. The accused has been identified as Shubham of Bhandera in Phillaur. A case was registered against the accused in connection with the recovery. oc

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