Brief: 7 held under NDPS Act in Nakodar

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested three persons for selling intoxicating tablets. SHO Harmindar Singh said 60 tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused Rishu and Manpreet Singh of Mohalla Kamal Pura and Ashok Kumar of Malrri village. The police arrested Lovpreet Singh of Saidupur village with 17 tablets. The Shahkot police arrested Vinod of Mohalla Dhorra with 22 tablets. The Nurmahal police arrested Charjit Kumar of Kot Badal Khan village and Ravindar Kumar of Ajtanni village with 48 tablets. Cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against the accused. oc

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3 nabbed for stealing Rs 70,000

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Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested three persons on the charge of stealing Rs 70,000 from a house. The accused have been identified as Bablu, Harpreet and Jatpal Singh, all residents of Nihallowal village. Amarjit Kaur of the same village complained to the police that the accused barged into her house on August 3 and stole Rs 70,000. oc

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Couple booked for assault

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked a couple on the charge of assaulting a woman. The accused have been identified as Chaman Lal of Aujla village and his wife Paramjit. Kaushalya of the same village has complained to the police that the accused were discharging sewerage water from their house into the foundations of her house and assaulted and seriously injured her. oc

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Two held for selling liquor

Phagwara: The Bilga police have arrested two villagers on the charge of selling illicit liquor. As many as 1,100 bottles of hooch were seized from the possession of the accused Salwindar Singh and Harjindar Singh of Bhode village. oc

Booked for illegal mining

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked an unidentified person for illegal mining. Mining Inspector Hardeep Kumar complained to the police that a person was excavating earth illegally on Burj Hassan-Talwan village link road. A machine was impounded . oc

Drug peddler

PO arrested

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested a proclaimed offender (PO) absconding for the last three years. Investigating officer Jiwan Singh said the accused has been identified as Mangal Singh of Kotla Bhagu village. The accused is wanted in a case of drug peddling registered in 2009 and was declared PO in 2023. oc