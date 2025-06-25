Brief: 8 ‘gangsters’ arrested

Phagwara: The police have busted a gang and arrested eight alleged gangsters and solved five cases of extortion. The accused have been identified as Anmolpreet Singh, alias Mela, of Chak Yusafpur Alewal village, Manpreet Singh, alias Mani, and Navdeep Singh, alias Sonu, both residents of Hansa Wala village, Tarn Taran, Surindar Pal, alias Shnda, of Kanganna village, Manpreet Singh, alias Nanna, of Punia village, Ashman, alias Ansh, of Daulatpur Dhadda village in Pathankot and Jashan Preet Singh, alias Jassan, of Fatehpur Bhangwan village. Ten members of the gang are absconding and raids are being conducted to arrest them. The DSP said the accused had demanded a huge amount of money from residents, threatening to kill them. The police have recovered a country-made pistol, one cartridge, one motorcycle and a phone. oc

Biker killed in car collision

Garhshankar: A speeding car hit two motorcycles near village Saila Khurd on the Chandigarh-Hoshiarpur road, due to which one bike rider died on the spot while two persons on other motorcycle also got injured. Rakesh Kumar of Raniala was coming from the village towards Saila Khurd on his bike. A car coming from the opposite direction, driven by Manjit Singh of Rasulpur, hit the bike head-on. Rakesh died on the spot. Meanwhile, another bike coming from behind also got hit. Jeevan Kumar and Baljit Singh of Khushi Paddi got injured. They were brought to the Civil Hospital, Garhshankar. oc

Booked for causing death

Phagwara: The police have booked an unidentified driver on charges of causing death by negligence and rash driving. Major Singh of Sultanpur Lodhi complained to the police that his father Mohindar Singh was working as a security officer in a tiles factory at Mannak village. Mohindar died after an accident and the body had been kept in the morgue in the Nakodar Civil Hospital. oc

Man arrested with heroin

Phagwara: The police have arrested a 'drugs peddler' and recovered 8 gm of heroin from his possession on Monday night. The accused was identified as Lakhbir Singh of village Lakhanpal near Phagwara. Cops apprehended him at a check point. oc