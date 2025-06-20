Hoshiarpur: Some thieves stole cash and valuables from the house of an NRI in village Noorpur Jattan, Mahilpur. Village sarpanch Shingara Ram said Kulwinder Singh of the village lives in Dubai while his wife and mother live at home. His wife had gone to her maternal home while his mother had gone to live with her elder son. On Thursday afternoon, he got information that the locks of the house situated on the outskirts of the village were broken. The sarpanch said the thieves broke the locks of all boxes and cupboards and stole valuables and cash. According to him, they stole Rs 80,000, gold and silver jewellery and other valuables. oc

2 friends die in accident

Hoshiarpur: Two youths died in a road accident on the Hoshiarpur-Phagwara road. Balwant Singh of village Phuglana told the police that his son Kulveer Singh left home riding his bike. When he did not return home till late night, he called him but his phone was switched off. Meanwhile, he came to know that Kulveer met with an accident near a dhaba at Tanuli. An unidentified vehicle hit his son. His son Kulveer and his friend Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Khanoda, died. After registering the case, the police have started further action. oc

9 ‘drug peddlers’ arrested

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested four persons on the charge of selling intoxicant capsules and tablets. As many as 2800 capsules (Pregzara -300) and 195 tablets were recovered from accused Jaswinder Singh of Warianna village, Anwar of Akbarpur Kalan village in Shahkot, Paramjit Singh of Mehatpur and Balwindar Singh. The Mehatpur police arrested two 'drug peddlers' Bhajan Singh of Khurlapur and Gurnam Singh of Gaunsuwal village, with 30 intoxicating tablets. The Shahkot police arrested drug peddler Balwindar Singh alias Kaka of Sohal Jagir village with 28 tablets. The Bilga police arrested two 'drug peddlers', Raman Kumar of Gumtali village and Amandeep Singh of Kang Arian village in Phillaur, with 70 tablets. oc

Make Dhogri road motorable

Jalandhar: DC Himanshu Aggarwal has directed the Water Supply and Sewerage Board, PWD to make Dhogri road motorable before the rains. The road was dug to lay a water supply pipeline under surface water project.The directive aims to particularly facilitate local industries, which rely heavily on smooth connectivity. TNS

Father-son

duo arrested

Phagwara: The police have arrested a father-son duo on the charge of outraging religious feelings. The accused has been identified as Ravindar Kumar of Talwandi Madho village and his son Raj Kumar. Nirmal Singh of Billi Chao village in Nakodar complained to the police that the accused attacked and slapped him on June 18 and removed his turban. A case has been registered against the accused. oc