Brief: Couple booked for assault

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have booked a couple on the charges of outraging a woman's modesty and criminal trespass. The accused has been identified as Satwindar Singh of Mundi Chohlian village and his wife Swaran Kaur. Harjindar Singh of the same village complained to the police that the accused, who is his brother, ploughed his 16-marla plot and constructed a wall on May 31. The complainant said when he objected, the accused and his wife quarrelled with him and assaulted and outraged the modesty of his wife and threatened them. Raids are being conducted to nab the absconding accused. oc

One held with 1.5 kg opium

Garhshankar: The Mahilpur police arrested car rider Yuvraj Bharti Mahla Gokalpur, Jandiala Road, Tarn Taran with 1.5 kg opium and registered a case. ASI Omkar Singh was on checking with a police party at Jassowal T Point, when he signalled a car coming from Bhatpur to stop, he stopped the car and started running. When the police personnel caught him and searched the car, 1.5 kg opium was recovered from the dashboard. oc

Man held with hooch, lahan

Phagwara: The Lohian Khas police have arrested a villager on the charge of brewing and selling illicit liquor. Nine bottles of hooch, 20 kilogram of lahan and utensils for brewing were seized from the possession of the Lakhwindar Singh of Kakkar Kalan village. A case under the Punjab Excise Act has been registered against the accused. oc

3 arrested under NDPS Act

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested three 'drug peddlers' on the charge of selling intoxicating tablets. As many as 55 tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused Gian Chand of Umrewal Bille village, Kamal and Boby, both residents of Mohalla Sara, Nakodar. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. oc

Amritsar woman held for rape

Phagwara: The Nakodar Sadar police have arrested a woman on the charges of rape and criminal conspiracy. The accused has been identified as Parmindar Kaur of Sultanwind Road, Chungi, Street No. 6, Amritsar, who had conspired with her relative Prince Singh in committing the crime. A case has been registered against the accused. oc

Couple held with liquor

Talwara: A couple was arrested on Friday with 57 bottles of liquor. A case under the excise act has been registered against them. ASI Anita Devi stopped a motorcycle coming from the Thakurdwara, Himachal Pradesh, side at Budhawar. The bike riders were identified Chander Shekhar and the woman sitting behind him as his wife Rekha Kumari, residents of Barota, Kangra. When the sack kept behind the motorcycle was opened, 57 bottles of liquor were seized. oc