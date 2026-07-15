Brief: Couple held for Rs 42L visa fraud

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a travel agent couple for duping a Shahkot woman of Rs 42 lakh on the pretext of migrating her son and daughter to Canada. DSP Sarwan Singh said the accused have been identified as Sewa Singh of Sadikpur village and his wife Palwindar Kaur. Kamlesh Ranni of Malsian village had complained to the Jalandhar (Rural) SSP that she had paid Rs 42 lakh to the accused for facilitating her son and daughter’s migration from Greece to Canada, but the accused did neither send them to Canada, nor return the money. — oc

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2 booked under NDPS Act

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Hoshiarpur: The Hajipur police arrested two youths found in an allegedly intoxicated condition near the Bhallowal canal bridge during a patrol. The accused, identified as Manish of Khatigarh, and Ravi Kumar of Bambowal, were taken to the Civil Hospital, Mukerian, where their dope tests reportedly turned positive. Based on the medical report, the police registered a case under the NDPS Act. SHO Harpreet Singh said the anti-drug drive would continue with strict action against offenders. oc