Brief: Five arrested with drugs

Phagwara: The Mehatpur police have arrested three persons on the charge of selling heroin. SHO Aman Saini said eight gram of heroin was recovered from the possession of the accused Kuldeep and Gurpreet Singh, residents of Dhaliwal village, and Raja Singh of Chak Vendal village in Nakodar. The Shahkot police arrested Som Nath, alias Soma, of Saidpur Jhirri village with 3.93 gram heroin. The Nakodar police arrested Aniket of Dhaliwal village with 40 intoxicating tablets. oc

Advertisement

road Accident: Biker booked

Advertisement

Phagwara: The Bilga police have booked a motorcyclist on the charge of causing death by negligence. The accused has been identified as Shiv Shankar, a native of Bihar and living at Nagra village. Harpal Chand of Begampura village complained to the police that the accused was driving his two-wheeler negligently and fast and hit his brother Ravidar Kamar’s motorcycle, killing him on the spot. oc

Advertisement

Two held for snatching cash

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested two miscreants on the charge of snatching cash. The accused have been identified as Amardeep, alias Chinnu, of Basant Colony, Lohian Khas, and Joban Preet Singh of Rampur Jagir in Kapurthala, and presently living at Mannak village. Gurdev Singh, a resident of Nangal Ambian village, had complained to the police that the accused waylaid him on June 6, attacked him and snatched Rs 5,000, a smart phone and other items. oc