Brief: Five 'drug addicts' nabbed in Phagwara

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have arrested two persons on the charge of consuming heroin. The accused have been identified as Manga and Fariyad of Sohal Khurd village. Two lighters, silver papers and plastic pipes used for consuming contraband were recovered from their possession. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. The Nurmahal police arrested drug addicts Vijay Kumar of Mehsampur village and Sandeep Kumar of Kot Badal Khan village. The Bilga police arrested 'drug addict' Suraj of Talwann village. oc

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Scooter stolen from shop

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Phagwara: Two youths took away a scooter (PB-36-2724) parked before Deepak Cold Drinks in Hargobind Nagar, Phagwara on Sunday evening. Sanjeev Kaura, owner of the shop, said here that he was closing his shop when two youths drove away his scooter. Though he informed the police immediately and later handed over the video of CCTV footage, neither the police could trace the scooter, nor register the FIR. oc

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4 women booked for theft

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have booked four women on the charges of stealing submersible motors and other items from a shop. The accused have been identified as Shapni, Rajni Kajal and Jeena, all resident of Barnala. Chandar Mohan, a resident of Mohalla Baghwala, Shahkot, complained to the police that the accused stole four submersible motors, 500-yard wire and other items from his shop. A case has been registered against them. oc

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2 women booked for assault

Phagwara: The Nakodar police have booked three members of a family, including two women, on the charge of assaulting a woman. The accused have been identified as Sarabjit Kaur of Malarri village, his son Gurpreet and her daughter-in-law Aashu. Sandeep Kaur, a resident of the same village, complained to the police that the accused waylaid and attacked her on May 14 and injured and threatened her with dire consequences. oc

Man held with drug money

Phagwara: The Shahkot police have arrested a man on the charge of financing illegal drugs trade and recovered a huge amount of drug money from him. The accused has been identified as Rahul, alias Mota, a resident of Hajipur village. The dope test of the accused was found positive and the police recovered Rs 21,600 drug money from his possession. A case the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused. oc